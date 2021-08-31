  • agosto 31, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
CUENTA REGRESIVA PARA EL SHOW DE “LAS MÁS BELLAS” CON LPB

Hermosa y emprendedora, ella es Sofia Romero Mercado, quien caminará por la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni, evento que reúne talentosos artistas de nuestro medio y de Bolivia en un show lleno de glamour y belleza.
Más de ella…
Nacimiento: 19 junio de 2006.
Hobie: “Ir al gimnasio y compartir con mis amistades.”
Color favorito: Lila.
Música favorita: De Taylor Swift: “Blank Space”.
Sueño por cumplir:  “Seguir viajando para conocer y descubrir lugares maravillosos.”
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Que elijas siempre tu paz mental, sueltes todo lo que te hace daño, que te pongas como prioridad y no aceptes menos de lo que mereces.”
