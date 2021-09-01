  • septiembre 1, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
CUENTA REGRESIVA: “LAS MÁS BELLAS” CON LA PALABRA DEL BENI

La preciosa jovencita: Mara Luana Alvarado Roca es otro de los nuevos rostros que veremos en el show de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni este 04 de septiembre, evento que reúne belleza, moda, talento y arte en una noche mágica que no te puedes perder. ¡Te esperamos!!!
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 7 de marzo del 2005. 
Hobby: Leer. 
Color favorito: Amarillo y blanco.
Música favorita: “Under Pressure” de Queen y David Bowie.
Un sueño por cumplir: “Graduarme de la carrera de Medicina y especializarme en Psiquiatría.”
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “La esperanza es una cosa buena, quizá la mejor de todas, y las cosas buenas nunca mueren.”
Fotografías: José Ferrufino
