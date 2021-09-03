  • septiembre 3, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
A UN DÍA DEL SHOW DE “LAS MÁS BELLAS” CON LPB

Natalia Villazón Ribera es la hermosa jovencita de deslumbrante personalidad que estará caminando por la glamorosa pasarela de “Las Más Bellas con La Palabra del Beni este 04 de septiembre en la “Plaza de los Héroes”. Adquiere tu manilla y sé parte de este evento lleno de belleza, moda, arte y cultura.
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 14 de agosto de 1997. 
Deporte o Hobby: Gimnasio, actividades laborales. 
Color favorito: Blanco 
Música favorita: Todos los géneros.
Un sueño por cumplir: “Salir profesional e ir creciendo en mis emprendimientos y conocimientos.”
Mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “No existe fracaso en la vida hasta que tratas de ser alguien que no eres. No hay forma de fracasar si eres tú mismo, así quesupérate, prepárate, pues siempre que exista buena voluntad se logran muchas cosas.”
 
