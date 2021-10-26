Yucumo quiere ser el primer municipio intercultural del Beni

Trinidad (ANF).- Con una asistencia aproximada de 3 mil personas, el Gran Cabildo convocado en la población de Yucumo fue un “éxito total”, según los organizadores del evento, que esperan de ahora en adelante comenzar todos los trámites necesarios para convertirse en el primer municipio intercultural del Beni.
Sabino Mamani, presidente del comité impulsor del cabildo, aseguró que ahora empezarán con los trámites que pueden llegar a tomar varios años.
“Bueno, se ha visto en las redes, en las publicaciones, estaba un éxito rotundo, total (…) participaron 12 centrales y 136 comunidades, las áreas urbanas también asistieron, transporte de 2 y 4 ruedas, gremiales”, aseguró el dirigente.
