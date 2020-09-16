  • septiembre 17, 2020
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
Deportes en Acción, 17 de septiembre de 2020
La Palabra del Beni, 17 de septiembre de 2020
Bolívar cayó frente a Palmeiras que ya tiene un pie en los octavos de final
FIFA estima un coste de 14.000 millones para futbol mundial por la Covid-19
La selección boliviana femenina sub-17 se encapsulará desde el 25
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

Deportes en Acción, 17 de septiembre de 2020

https://issuu.com/lapalabradelbeni/docs/deportes_1-4_144d79af267ac4
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter