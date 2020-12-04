  • diciembre 5, 2020
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
Lo último
Trinidad: “Noche de Talentos” tendrá a pugilistas de Chuquisaca, Santa Cruz, Beni y República Dominicana
Wilstermann ‘voló’ alto en Montero
El estadio del Nápoles se llama oficialmente Diego Armando Maradona
Torre Fuerte está obligado a jugar al todo o nada ante Libertad FC en Trinidad
Selección sub-20 viajó para enfrentar a Paraguay
Wilstermann ‘voló’ alto en Montero

El equipo aviador le ganó por 1-3 a Guabirá, en el estadio Gilberto Parada de Montero. Las tres unidades le permiten sumar 26 unidades, igual que Bolívar, Always Ready y Blooming.

