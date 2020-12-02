  • diciembre 3, 2020
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Wilstermann se aplazó en casa; quedó fuera de la Copa Libertadores (2-0)

Dos goles del delantero paraguayo Óscar Cardozo (67′ y 78′) dejan a Wilstermann sin chance. Libertad clasificó a cuartos de final, fase en la que enfrentará a Palmeiras.

