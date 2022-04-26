  • abril 26, 2022
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
UAB reconoce a campeones de la Copa América Infantil

Farid Gabriel Matorra Orellana, goleador de la Copa América con 12 tantos y Thiago Sebastián Vargas Maldonado, terminó como la valla menos vencida, además aportaron al campeón Bolivia, Paulo Añez Aukel  y Einar Jesús Justiniano Mariscal.

La Universidad Autónoma del Beni (UAB), entregó Reconocimiento Institucional a los cuatros futbolistas que salieron campeones con la Escuela de Fútbol Semillero de Santa Cruz, representaron a Bolivia en la primera versión de la Copa América Infantil Sub 11, realizado en Montevideo, Uruguay.

Christian Reynaldo, entrenador de la Escuela de Fútbol Universitario, manifestó que los jugadores fueron a probarse a la Escuela de Fútbol Semillero de Santa Cruz, donde fueron seleccionados para representar a Bolivia, en la Copa América Infantil.

Ciro Justiniano Melgar, Secretario General de la UAB, dio lectura a la resolución rectoral Nro. 809/2022. Resuelve: Otorgar Reconocimiento Institucional a los jugadores de la Selección Boliviana Infantil, que salieron campeones en la categoría Sub 11, en la Copa América Infantil, por haberse constituido en íconos y paradigmas deportivos para las nuevas generaciones.

Brian Hillman Gil, Vicerrector de Pregrado de la UAB, a nombre del Rector, M.Cs. Ing. Jesús Egüez, felicitó a los campeones internacionales, que dejaron en el alto el nombre del Beni y de Bolivia, por tal razón están orgullosos de los talentos del fútbol.

