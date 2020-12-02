  • diciembre 3, 2020
  Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
The Strongest le ganó a Real Santa Cruz y sigue mandando en el Apertura

El equipo atigrado superó por 4-2 al conjunto albo y es el único líder del torneo, a la espera de que sus escoltas cumplan con la decimoquinta fecha. Sobre el final fue expulsado Ortiz.

