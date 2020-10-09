  • octubre 9, 2020
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
Doblete de Luis Muriel para Colombia (3-0); Venezuela no reacciona
Nadal-Djokovic, la gran pelea
La cantidad de municipios con alto riego de contagios por COVID-19 baja de 86 a 66 en la última semana
Presidenta desembolsa recursos para pavimentar ingreso al aeropuerto de Reyes en Beni
Luis Suárez: “Llevaba 6 años, había otras maneras de decirme y eso a Messi también le molestó”
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

Doblete de Luis Muriel para Colombia (3-0); Venezuela no reacciona

Marcó a los 25′ y 47′, Zapata abrió el marcador a los 16′. Se queda el cuadro llanero. Se juega en el estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez de Barranquilla, sin público a causa de la pandemia. A los 8 minutos salió lesionado Santiago Arias, del cuadro cafetero.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter