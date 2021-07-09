  • julio 10, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
Libertad FC puntero e invicto en el torneo de la Primera A
Libertad FC puntero e invicto en el torneo de la Primera A

El plantel de Libertad FC, ganó a Deportivo Kivón por 4 a 0, con ese resultado se coloca en punta de la tabla de posiciones de la Primera A de la Asociación Beniana de Fútbol (ABF). El cotejo se jugó este viernes por la noche en el estadio Yoyo Zambrano.

