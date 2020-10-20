  • octubre 20, 2020
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
Gol de Villarroel da la clasificación a Wilstermann a octavos de final (0-1)

A los 87 minutos fue el gol del volante cruceño. El equipo aviador necesitaba ganar para asegurar el pase a la siguiente fase de la Copa Libertadores. Terminó primero en la tabla del grupo C con 10 puntos. En Uruguay, Peñarol derrotó a Paranaense (3-2).

