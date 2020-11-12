En el mes aniversario del Beni arranca la tercera versión del Challenge Virtual

  • noviembre 13, 2020
Participarán más de 300 atletas de Bolivia y otros paises. La competencia comienza este viernes, desde las 07:00 am (hora boliviana) y concluye este domingo a las 20:00 hrs (hora boliviana).

Como un justo homenaje a los 178 aniversario del Beni, este viernes 13, sábado 14 y domingo 15 de noviembre se llevará adelante la tercera versión del Challenger virtual, (carrera y duatlón) y en la modalidad presencial (trinitlón), organizado por Javier Alpire Sport y SJ Runners.

“En esta tercera versión del Challenge virtual de este 2020, donde la pandemia nos hizo modificar, cambiar la ruta, pero el destino el mismo. Estamos aprovechando como buenos benianos el 178 aniversario de la creación de nuestro departamento y en honor a nuestra tierra amada, es que viene la tercera versión de Challenge virtual”, dijo Javier Alpire.

Destacó el éxito de la primera y segunda versión, que pase a la pandemia del Covid-19, salieron adelante, con muchas expectativas, llegando a reunir a gente comprometido el deporte.

 “Además vamos repetir el trinitlón que se hizo el 2019 en la Laguna Suárez, con un evento presencial, tenemos más de 20 participantes, el cual lo estamos haciendo limitado para tener un mayor control. Estamos agradecidos con el medio impreso La Palabra del Beni”, acotó.

En el Challenger virtual, (carrera y duatlón), cada participante, de cualquiera de las disciplinas, eligirá el día y hora en que realizará su prueba dentro del plazo estipulado, entre el 13, 14 y 15 de noviembre. Después de completar sus pruebas, los competidores deberán subir sus tiempos en el sitio web. https://www.eventrid.bo/eventos/javieralpiresports/challenge-virtual-3er-version.

El trinitlón (natación, carrera y ciclismo), que es presencial, se realizará este domingo a partir de las 07:00 am. La natación será en la piscina olímpica de Trinidad, mientras que los escenarios para la carrera y ciclismo serán confirmados por los organizadores antes de las pruebas.

