  • septiembre 30, 2020
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
Dellien le dice adiós al Roland Garros

El tenista boliviano (104 del ranking de la ATP) tuvo al frente a un contrincante duro de vencer. Es la primera vez que jugó con un tenista lituano, quedó fuera sin tener la oportunidad de enfrentarse a grandes nombres.

Luchó contra la lluvia y el rival, sin embargo nuevamente Hugo Dellien Velasco cayó, esta vez ante el lituano Ricardas Berankis (65 del mundo), en la primera ronda del segundo Grand Slam del año, Roland Garros, en Paris-Francia, perdiendo por tres sets a cero (1-6, 4-6 y 4-6).

Carlos Jordán Paz, encargado de prensa de Hugo Dellien, manifestó que Hugo dejo escapar la posibilidad de seguir en camino. Agregó que el partido duró un tiempo de dos horas, con 29 minutos.

Dijo que la lluvia perjudicó el desarrollo del partido, interrumpiendo las acciones del encuentro, que afecto enormemente a los tenistas que tuvieron que hacer una pausa obligada en dos ocasiones, para luego volver a la competencia.

“Nuestro tenista en el caso de que hubiera conseguido una victoria ante el lituano Berankis, tenía todas las posibilidades de jugar frente a uno de los tenistas más ganadores y número uno del mundo, hablamos del serbio Novak Djokovic, ahora eso quedó atrás”, culminó.

