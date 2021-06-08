  • junio 8, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
Brasil está imparable en las eliminatorias; le ganó a Paraguay en Asunción
Colombia logra el empate ante Argentina en descuentos (2-2)
Chile-Bolivia: un duelo con historia que se librará hoy desde las 21:30
Venezuela y Uruguay, insatisfechos porque no pasaron del cero
Perú revive con su victoria sobre Ecuador en Quito (1-2)
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

Colombia logra el empate ante Argentina en descuentos (2-2)

Empató Borja a los 93′. Muriel descontó, de penal, a los 51′. Ganaban los albicelestes con goles de Romero (2′) y Paredes (7′). Se jugó en el estadio Metropolitano de Barranquilla.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter