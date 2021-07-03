  • julio 4, 2021
  Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Colombia demuestra efectividad en los penales y clasifica a semifinales

Los cafeteros ganaron 4-2 en la ejecución de los penales. El partido terminó sin goles. Se jugó en el estadio Nacional de Brasilia. El próximo rival de los colombianos será el ganador del encuentro entre Argentina y Ecuador.

