  • junio 5, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Brasil se escapa en la punta de las Eliminatorias con su victoria sobre Ecuador en Porto Alegre

La Canarinha derrotó este viernes a Ecuador por 2-0. Richarlison (64′) y Neymar (93′), de penal, fueron autores de las conquistas brasileñas. Pese al traspié los ecuatorianos jugaron un gran partido.

