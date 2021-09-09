  • septiembre 9, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
Argentina superó a Bolivia con un triplete de Messi (3-0)

Ganaron los argentinos con tres goles de Messi (14′, 63′ y 88′). El partido se jugó en el estadio Monumental, en Buenos Aires. El peruano Kevin Ortega fue el árbitro.

