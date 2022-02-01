  • febrero 2, 2022
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Adiós al sueño del Mundial de Bolivia con la derrota en casa ante Chile (2-3)

El partido se jugó en el estadio Hernando Siles de La Paz. Ganó la Roja con goles de Alexis Sánchez (14′ y 84′) y Núñez (76′). La Verde anotó mediante Marc Enoumbá (36′) y Martins (87′).

