  • noviembre 27, 2020
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
RECORDATORIO
El último adiós a Diego Maradona: familiares y amigos lo despidieron en una ceremonia íntima
Economía boliviana reporta una contracción de -10,40% al tercer trimestre de 2020
El TSE evalúa con Tribunales Electorales Departamentales el uso del Direpre en los comicios subnacionales
Otorgan detención domiciliaria a general Alfredo Cuéllar por la masacre de Huayllani
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

CLASIFICADOS

RECORDATORIO

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter

CATEGORÍAS

PUEDE INTERESARTE

RECORDATORIO
RECORDATORIO
CONDOLENCIA
CONDOLENCIA
CONDOLENCIA
CONDOLENCIA
FUTURO DE BOLIVIA S.A. AFP PENSIÓN POR INVALIDEZ
FUTURO DE BOLIVIA S.A. AFP PENSIÓN POR INVALIDEZ
FUTURO DE BOLIVIA S.A. AFP PENSIÓN POR INVALIDEZ
FUTURO DE BOLIVIA S.A. AFP PENSIÓN POR INVALIDEZ