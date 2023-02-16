  • febrero 16, 2023
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
Christian Reynaldo: “Me despidieron por dos partidos que no ganamos de visitante”
Posesionan a directiva de la Asociación Municipal de Fútbol de Salón FIFA
Agropecuarios del Beni en emergencia por bloqueo de ruta a la altura de Puente San Pablo
CONVOCATORIA A ELECCIÓN DE LA DIRECTIVA DEPARTAMENTAL DEL COLEGIO DE FISIOTERAPEUTAS Y KINESIÓLOGOS DEL BENI GESTIÓN 2023 – 2025
SEDEDE sostuvo reunión de coordinación con dirigentes de las asociaciones departamentales
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI

CLASIFICADOS

CONVOCATORIA A ELECCIÓN DE LA DIRECTIVA DEPARTAMENTAL DEL COLEGIO DE FISIOTERAPEUTAS Y KINESIÓLOGOS DEL BENI GESTIÓN 2023 – 2025

Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
Imprimir
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter

CATEGORÍAS

PUEDE INTERESARTE

CONVOCATORIA A ELECCIÓN DE LA DIRECTIVA DEPARTAMENTAL DEL COLEGIO DE FISIOTERAPEUTAS Y KINESIÓLOGOS DEL BENI GESTIÓN 2023 – 2025
CONVOCATORIA A ELECCIÓN DE LA DIRECTIVA DEPARTAMENTAL DEL COLEGIO DE FISIOTERAPEUTAS Y KINESIÓLOGOS DEL BENI GESTIÓN 2023 – 2025
INVITACIÓN NECROLÓGICA
INVITACIÓN NECROLÓGICA
CONDOLENCIA
CONDOLENCIA
ARTÍCULO
ARTÍCULO
ARTÍCULOS
ARTÍCULOS