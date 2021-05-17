  • mayo 17, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
Gobierno prevé erradicar esta año 9.000 hectáreas de coca ilegal
Unión Europea alista cooperación por $us 60 millones para la lucha antidroga en Bolivia
Arriba nuevo lote de 331.200 dosis de la vacuna china Sinopharm a El Alto
Gobierno prevé llegar al 100% de la población vacunable que abarca a 7 millones de bolivianos
Bolivia suma más de 2,65 millones de dosis contra el COVID-19 para inmunizar al 25% de su población vacunable
CONDOLENCIA

